Jones Soda Appoints Maisie Antoniello as Vice President of Marketing

SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has appointed Maisie Antoniello as vice president of marketing.

Antoniello brings to Jones Soda over a decade of experience as a senior level marketing leader for several global CPG brands. Most recently, she served as senior brand manager for various business units at Starbucks in both retail and packaged goods divisions. During her tenure at Starbucks, Antoniello oversaw multiple teams with full P&L accountability, including leading the development of new product offerings and executing go-to-market plans. Most notably, she led a successful turnaround strategy for Starbucks’ Frappuccino® bottled beverages.

Prior to Starbucks, Antoniello held several marketing roles at Frito-Lay, including leading marketing and new product strategies for the Cheetos brand, as well as the convenience and gas channel. While at Frito-Lay, she developed and commercialized the company’s Hispanic-focused portfolio, including leading the partnership with Tapatio Hot Sauce to introduce co-branded products.

“Bringing on an experienced marketing leader like Maisie is an important step forward for Jones Soda,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “Maisie has a proven track record of developing and commercializing new product innovations that have led to profitable growth at notable, global CPG brands. We have the utmost confidence she will devise and execute the necessary strategies to further expand our current portfolio, along with playing an integral role in our efforts to commercialize a CBD-infused beverage line.”

Commenting on her appointment, Antoniello stated: “Jones Soda has built a unique and fun brand image in the growing craft soda market that resonates with consumers. Through its recent strategic financing with HeavenlyRx, the Company has an exceptional platform to further enhance its current beverage portfolio and introduce new, innovative products to significantly expand its reach and grow its customer base. I look forward to leveraging my unique background and expertise in developing successful go-to-market strategies to accelerate growth and introduce the Jones Soda brand to as many consumers as possible.”

Antoniello holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and strategy from the University of Michigan. She also holds a digital marketing certificate from General Assembly.

