Ameri100 Delivers Greenfield SAP S/4HANA 1809 Fashion Implementation for Leading Golf Lifestyle Apparel Brand

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, announced that it has successfully completed the first SAP S/4HANA 1809 Fashion greenfield implementation in the U.S. The implementation, part of a digital transformation award secured in September 2018 from a golf lifestyle apparel company with annual sales of $1.2 billion, is the first step in transforming the customer into an intelligent enterprise by building a digital platform capable of automating the company's business processes and allows them to interact with their customers and suppliers. The platform will offer the customer a foundation for growth – both organic and inorganic/M&A – and deliver added omni-channel capabilities, such as Buy Online and Pick-Up in Store. In conjunction with the implementation of S/4HANA 1809 Fashion, Ameri100 is also helping the customer implement C/4HANA Commerce (Hybris) by the first quarter of 2020 that will redefine the customer end-to-end experience.

As part of its business development efforts, the Company recently sponsored an SAP America User Group for Fashion to connect with prospective retail customers who are in the process of transforming their enterprises to better respond to changes in the marketplace with agility by implementing SAP S/4HANA Fashion.

Brent Kelton, chief executive officer of Ameri100, stated, “We are pleased to be the first solutions provider in the U.S. to implement SAP S/4HANA 1809 Fashion successfully, and are actively leveraging this status and our expertise in delivering SAP solutions that offer a single view of the consumer to drive economic value, customer satisfaction and loyalty to further expand our footprint among retail customers.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

