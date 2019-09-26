PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Featured in New Research Update

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV), an emerging biomedical device company, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company.



The updated report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the company’s valuation relative to its peer group. The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed at its partner site, www.GoldmanResearch.com .

Marble Arch Research notes that, “With a number of competitive advantages in the space, a deep product pipeline and IP portfolio, combined with a clever financial model, we believe that the Company can enjoy hockey-stick type sales growth in the next 2-3 years. Plus, its new technology licensing for CBD use could prove to be a sleeper and a very profitable engine for PetVivo. Our target is based upon a 5.5x sales P/S multiple, similar to its peer group, and affirmed by a Net Present Value (NPV) calculation. In our view, the current price reflects an attractive entry point.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses called Kush® is scheduled for launch later this fiscal year.

The Company recently exclusively licensed its mucoadhesive technology to a strategic partner, Emerald Organic Products, Inc., for use of CBD in the human nutraceutical market. The Company will also be seeking additional licensing partners to commercialize its portfolio of proprietary human clinical therapeutics in large market sectors, including: cardiovascular, orthopedic, urology and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

John Lai

CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216



