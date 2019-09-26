Image Protect Launches Analytics Dashboard, Fotofy Users Can Track Ad Revenues

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is very excited to announce the official launch of the Company’s proprietary Fotofy Analytics Dashboard, a state-of-the-art interface allowing Image Rightsholders to easily upload, embed, and track user images on the Fotofy Image Marketplace platform, including impressions and ad revenues.



“This is the killer app that unlocks the power of Fotofy,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “The power of this platform is in the user’s hands now, and that means the power to upload images and watch them go viral across the web, track them as they are used and shared, and then open them up as an advertisement platform to drive revenues and monetize the image. There’s nothing like this out there.”

Management notes that the Fotofy Dashboard will allow Image Rightsholders to monitor and monetize their images, with capabilities including:

Total Collected – How many of your images have been accessed for sharing

Total Views – How many views they have garnered

Total Impressions – How many impressions

Total Embeds – How many times your images have been embedded on other sites

Total Revenues – How much ad revenue you have earned

Total Followers – How many followers you have gained on the Fotofy Platform

Total Following – How many other image creators you are following as well

Management has been excited by the pace of adoption and traction on the platform thus far, with thousands of unique images already uploaded in just the first few weeks since launch. However, the Company expects this pace to likely accelerate given the massive augmentation in functionality that comes with the launch of the Fotofy Dashboard, including the ability to track image use and ad revenues.

“This is how a personal image library becomes a business for the casual photographer, and how professional photographers and image creators can expand with no risk of infringement,” continued Mr. Goldman. “And image users end up with a giant repository of free high-quality images for use and sharing as a result. Everybody wins. The launch of this new functionality is a huge moment for Fotofy. This is how it really gets going. And the timing couldn’t be better.”

Excitement surrounding the launch and expansion of the Fotofy Image Marketplace and In-Image Digital Advertisement platform continues to grow at Image Protect, with Company executives pointing to recent market research (eMarketer) forecasting 2019 to be an all-time record in global digital ad spending, with total spending jumping 17.6% year-over-year to $333.25 billion, pushing digital ad spending up to account for roughly half of all global ad spending for the first time in history.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



