Envision Solar Receives 3rd Follow-on Order From Top Secret U.S. Facility

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it has received an order for its EV ARC™ solar powered EV charging infrastructure product from a U.S. Government facility.



The EV ARC™ products will be used to charge government fleet vehicles and provide an emergency source of electricity in a top-secret government facility. This is the third order the Company has received from this facility. Envision Solar is not permitted to disclose any other details about the order or delivery location.

The U.S. government operates the largest civilian fleet in the world with more than 640,000 vehicles as reported in the most recent Federal Fleet Report (2015). The electrification of that fleet in the coming years will require hundreds of thousands of EV charging stations in locations across the U.S. Envision Solar considers this market to be a major opportunity and one into which the Company has already successfully sold EV ARC™ products with customers such as the Department of Energy.

“Top secret facilities run mission critical fleets,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “I am very proud that the U.S. government considers Envision’s products to be a go-to choice to charge their fleets on a day to day basis and particularly when the utility power grid fails due to weather or some other unforeseen circumstance. Our rugged and highly engineered products are operating in some of the harshest environments imaginable and our strategy of creating products which will keep critical fleets running when all other options fail is paying off for us.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

