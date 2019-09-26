Two River Bancorp Selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

/EIN News/ -- TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two River Bancorp (Nasdaq: TRCB) (the "Company"), the parent company of Two River Community Bank ("the Bank"), today announced that is has been selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Two River Bancorp is one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts in the country to be chosen as an Sm-All Star among 394 eligible depository institutions with market capitalization below $2.5 billion.

The Sm-All Stars Class of 2019 represents the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States based on an analysis performed by Sandler O’Neill. Eligible institutions were measured on growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength for the last twelve months. According to the Sandler O’Neill report, the performance metrics of the 30 selected institutions “are outstanding, with the Class of 2019 delivering bottom line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole.”

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the highest performing institutions nationwide on the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019,” said Two River Bancorp Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William D. Moss. “Our inclusion reflects the Company’s longstanding focus on sustainable and balanced growth for the benefit of our shareholders and the communities in which we reinvest. This prestigious accomplishment is also a testament to our tremendous staff, as none of this would be possible without their talent and dedication to our customers.”

Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. is a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector. Additional information is available at www.sandleroneill.com.

About the Company

Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank, which is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Two River Community Bank operates 14 branches along with two loan production offices throughout Monmouth, Union, Essex and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. More information about Two River Community Bank and Two River Bancorp is available at www.tworiver.bank.

Investor Contact:

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 836-9606

E-mail: aprior@equityny.com

Media Contact:

Adam Cadmus, Marketing Director

Phone: (732) 982-2167

Email: acadmus@tworiverbank.com



