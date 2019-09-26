LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at October Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today announced it will present at the following upcoming healthcare conferences:



2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa . Presentation in Carlsbad, CA on October 2 at 5:45 p.m. PT.

. Presentation in Carlsbad, CA on October 2 at 5:45 p.m. PT. 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. Presentation in New York, NY on October 3 at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Presentation in New York, NY on October 3 at 5:20 p.m. ET. Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Presentation and gene editing panel in New York, NY on October 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET and 12:45 p.m. ET, respectively.

Presentation and gene editing panel in New York, NY on October 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET and 12:45 p.m. ET, respectively. Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit. Presentation in New York, NY on October 8 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Presentation in New York, NY on October 8 at 9:10 a.m. ET. FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum. Strategic pipeline development panel in Boston, MA on October 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the first four presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of LogicBio’s website. A replay of these presentations will become available approximately one hour after each event and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com .

Contacts:

Brian Luque

Associate Director, Investor Relations

bluque@logicbio.com

951-206-1200

Stephanie Simon

Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-581-9333







