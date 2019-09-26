SmartDreamers Among 30 Global Startups Selected for Pitchfest at Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its participation at Pitchfest, where it will compete against other global HR tech startups at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place on October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian in Las Vegas.



SmartDreamers was selected for the competition in recognition of its record of innovation and its commitment to powering the future of HR technology.

“We are thrilled that SmartDreamers was selected for one of 30 spots from a pool of hundreds of applicants. Any opportunity we have to share knowledge and discuss innovative new solutions to the issues currently facing recruiters we view as a win,” said Adrian Cernat, CEO and co-founder of SmartDreamers.

Not only will the competition offer SmartDreamers the chance to pitch their technology and field questions about the future of technology aimed at top HR professionals, it will also give the company a shot at the big prize: $25,000, provided by the organizers in partnership with the Randstad Innovation Fund.

If you’re an HR practitioner, an HR Tech vendor or partner, or a mass media representative, we hope to see you next month in Las Vegas. We’d love to hear about your recruitment strategy for 2020, your thoughts on the impact of technology in the recruitment marketing industry, and what your biggest challenges are when looking for great talent.

About SmartDreamers

SmartDreamers is a recruitment marketing automation platform that empowers recruitment teams to work smarter while advertising jobs across the web. Integrated with Facebook, Google Ads, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, and assorted publishers and niche websites, SmartDreamers streamlines the recruitment marketing processes from end-to-end. SmartDreamers was founded in 2014 and currently operates in Europe, the US, and the APAC region.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

