Heat-Shrink Tubing: Global Market Set to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

The Global Heat-Shrink Tubing market accounted for $1.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for electricity across the globe and growing application of automobiles for insulating the engine compartment. However, strict government regulations are restraining market growth.



Amongst Voltage, low voltage segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing usage of 1-1.1 kV voltage range and in insulation and sealing cables is expected to foster its demand in the market.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to the increasing number of government initiatives in domestic and industrial application is further fueling the growth of market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Heat-Shrink Tubing Market include 3M, Alpha Wire, Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials, Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material, Guanghai Materials, Hellermanntyton, Insultab, LG, Molex, Panduit, Qualtek, Salipt, Shrinkflex, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Thermosleeve USA and Woer.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

5.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

5.4 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA)

5.5 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

5.6 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.7 Polyolefin

5.8 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.9 Other Materials



6 Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market, By Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medium Voltage

6.3 Low Voltage

6.4 High Voltage



7 Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Chemical

7.4 Electronic Equipment

7.5 Food & Beverage

7.6 General Industrial

7.7 Medical

7.8 Utilities

7.9 Wire and Cable

7.10 Other End Users



8 Global Heat-Shrink Tubing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3M

10.2 Alpha Wire

10.3 Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials

10.4 Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

10.5 Guanghai Materials

10.6 Hellermanntyton

10.7 Insultab

10.8 LG

10.9 Molex

10.10 Panduit

10.11 Qualtek

10.12 Salipt

10.13 Shrinkflex

10.14 Sumitomo Electric

10.15 TE Connectivity

10.16 Thermosleeve USA

10.17 Woer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x54vn3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

