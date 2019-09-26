Worldwide Disposable Cups Market Outlook, 2018-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Cups - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Disposable Cups market accounted for $13.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $27.75 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing awareness of hygienic products, the growth of commercial foodservice market and various features of the disposable cup such as recyclability, low cost etc are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the increased level of pollution may hinder market growth.



Based on Material Type, the Plastic segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing use of food vending machines in offices, schools, shopping malls, and universities. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the population growth in this region as well as the presence of major disposable cup manufacturing industries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Disposable Cups market include Benders Paper Cups, Berry Plastics Corporation, Cosmoplast Industries Co, Dart Container, FrugalPac limited, Greiner Packaging GmbH, James Cropper, Kap Cones, Lollicup USA, and Solo Cup Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic

5.2.1 Polystyrene (PS)

5.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.2.4 Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.5 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

5.3 Paper

5.3.1 Hot Paper Cups

5.3.2 Cold Paper Cups

5.4 Foam



6 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Molding Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoformed Molding

6.3 Injection Molding



7 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Printable

7.3 Non-Printable



8 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dairy

8.2.1 Yogurt

8.2.2 Drinks

8.3 Ice-creams

8.4 Beverages

8.4.1 Cold Beverages

8.4.2 Hot Beverages

8.5 Household purposes

8.6 Food

8.6.1 Confectionary

8.6.2 Spreads

8.6.3 Sauces & Dressings



9 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less than 200 ml

9.3 200 to 400 ml

9.4 400 to 600 ml

9.5 600 to 1000 ml

9.6 More than 1000 ml



10 Global Disposable Cups Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Restaurants

10.3 Railways and Airlines

10.4 Offices

10.5 Hotels

10.6 Bars

10.7 Food Retail

10.7.1 Convenience Stores

10.7.2 Supermarkets

10.7.3 Hypermarkets

10.8 Foodservice



11 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Benders Paper Cups

13.2 Berry Plastics Corporation

13.3 Cosmoplast industries Co.

13.4 Dart Container

13.5 FrugalPac limited

13.6 Greiner Packaging GmbH

13.7 James Cropper PLC

13.8 Kap Cones

13.9 Lollicup USA

13.10 Solo Cup Company



