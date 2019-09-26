Worldwide Disposable Cups Market Outlook, 2018-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Cups - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Disposable Cups market accounted for $13.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $27.75 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness of hygienic products, the growth of commercial foodservice market and various features of the disposable cup such as recyclability, low cost etc are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the increased level of pollution may hinder market growth.
Based on Material Type, the Plastic segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing use of food vending machines in offices, schools, shopping malls, and universities. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the population growth in this region as well as the presence of major disposable cup manufacturing industries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Disposable Cups market include Benders Paper Cups, Berry Plastics Corporation, Cosmoplast Industries Co, Dart Container, FrugalPac limited, Greiner Packaging GmbH, James Cropper, Kap Cones, Lollicup USA, and Solo Cup Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plastic
5.2.1 Polystyrene (PS)
5.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
5.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.2.4 Polyethylene (PE)
5.2.5 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
5.3 Paper
5.3.1 Hot Paper Cups
5.3.2 Cold Paper Cups
5.4 Foam
6 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Molding Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoformed Molding
6.3 Injection Molding
7 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Printable
7.3 Non-Printable
8 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dairy
8.2.1 Yogurt
8.2.2 Drinks
8.3 Ice-creams
8.4 Beverages
8.4.1 Cold Beverages
8.4.2 Hot Beverages
8.5 Household purposes
8.6 Food
8.6.1 Confectionary
8.6.2 Spreads
8.6.3 Sauces & Dressings
9 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less than 200 ml
9.3 200 to 400 ml
9.4 400 to 600 ml
9.5 600 to 1000 ml
9.6 More than 1000 ml
10 Global Disposable Cups Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Restaurants
10.3 Railways and Airlines
10.4 Offices
10.5 Hotels
10.6 Bars
10.7 Food Retail
10.7.1 Convenience Stores
10.7.2 Supermarkets
10.7.3 Hypermarkets
10.8 Foodservice
11 Global Disposable Cups Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Benders Paper Cups
13.2 Berry Plastics Corporation
13.3 Cosmoplast industries Co.
13.4 Dart Container
13.5 FrugalPac limited
13.6 Greiner Packaging GmbH
13.7 James Cropper PLC
13.8 Kap Cones
13.9 Lollicup USA
13.10 Solo Cup Company
