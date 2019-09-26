VistaVu Solutions joins Dell Boomi Global Select Partner Program

Extending VistaVu’s capabilities for their customers.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta and HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaVu Solutions, Ltd., today announced that they have joined the Dell Boomi™ Partner Program as a Global Select Partner.



“This partnership with Dell Boomi and the Boomi platform compliments our offerings. It extends our ability to deliver on our mission statement to provide innovative fully integrated systems to our customers. The platform gives us a cloud solution that is scalable, auditable and provides quick time to value for customers,” says Jory Lamb CEO of VistaVu Solutions.

For the past 16 years, VistaVu has served mid-market companies to help them streamline their businesses and provide fully integrated solutions connected into their core ERP systems. The commonality amongst all VistaVu customers is an abundance of disconnected systems across their application landscape. Working in partnership with Boomi, VistaVu has delivered services to both augment customers’ integration teams, as well as entirely outsource the ongoing provisioning, programming and supporting of their integrations. This work has helped customers connect HR Systems, Ecommerce platforms, EDI and 3PL supply chain systems to become more operationally efficient.

“We are excited about this partnership,” states Jory. “We see great potential working with Boomi. We’ve demonstrated over the years we partner well and have now partnered with the company that pioneered the iPaaS market and offers the best integration platform in the market today.”

Ed Wiggins, Global Director, SI Alliances and IoT at Dell Boomi states, “We are pleased to join forces with a company as highly regarded as VistaVu. Their commitment to their customers shows in the retention rates and the ethics awards they have won in the past.”

VistaVu’s Integration Business Unit is lead by Tony Balasubramanian. Tony brings with him over 27 years of IT and management consulting to fortune 1000 companies. Having been in leadership roles as a technology advisory partner and sr. leadership roles as CIO he brings to his team extensive experience helping companies realize digital transformation outcomes and achieve results.

Tony and a few members of VistaVu’s Dell Boomi team will be at the upcoming Boomi World Event in Washington, DC Oct 1 -3.

To learn more about VistaVu Solutions visit: https://vistavusolutions.com/dell-boomi/

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions, is partnered with AWS, SAP and Dell Boomi. They are a rapidly-growing and progressive provider of innovative business management solutions for the industries of Industrial Field Services, Industrial Manufacturing & Components, Aerospace & Defense, and Life Sciences.

VistaVu leverages the experience of its people, and the results of its successfully proven processes to bring industry-driven, user-focused and mature business management solutions to customers, helping companies in this space RUN GREAT.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact: Jory Lamb, CEO | VistaVu Solutions Ltd.| +1.403.263.2727 | jory.lamb@vistavusolutions.com



