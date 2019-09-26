Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market to be worth US$ 7.5 billion by 2027 - TMR

Rising Cases of UTI across the Globe Fuels the Need for Advanced Urinary Tract Infection Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, 50% of the women do experience urinary tract infection once in their lifetime. Various studies show that about 1 million women are hospitalized every year due to urinary tract infection. With increasing cases of UTI, researches are being carrying out to improve treatment for UTI. Nearly 1 % of males and about 3% to 8 % of females are diagnosed with UTI and require treatment for the same. Due to complicated female anatomy, females are more likely to get affected with UTI infection. Thus, increasing cases of UTI has opened numerous opportunities for growth for the players providing urinary tract infection.

There are large number of players operating in the global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market , making the market highly fragmented in nature. However, in terms of shareholding, leading four companies are dominating the market, as they hold approximately 50% share in the global urinary tract infection treatment market. Prominent players in the market are focusing in expanding their product portfolio and emphasizing on using innovative technologies. For example, Roche diagnostics introduced automated testing analyzer that will help in providing accurate diagnosis for the urinary tract infections. Other companies are also taking similar steps; these initiatives will help the players in getting a firm hold in the market and compete aggressively in this high competitive market. Special focus is also being made in new product approval and on increasing distribution channels that will support players in strengthening in the market. Some of the major players analyzed in the global urinary tract infection treatment market include Janssen Global Services, LLC, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Almirall, S.A., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

High Revenue Generation Possibilities Making the Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Highly Lucrative for Growth

In the report published by Transparency Market Research on the global urinary tract infection treatment market, revenue generation in this market is expected to reach US$7.5 billion by the end 2027. This figure is substantially higher than US$5.9 billion earned in 2018. The rate of growth in this market is also projected to be near 3% during the forecast tenure between 2019 and 2027. Healthy growth rate and high revenue generation possibilities have made the global urinary tract infection treatment market full of opportunities. Stakeholders and players both have number areas to grow and prosper. Incremental opportunity is this market is near to US$ 1.6 billion over the forecast tenure, which is also helps in attracting players to invest in it.

Growing Investments Players in M&A benefitting them in Strengthening their Position in The Market

Focusing in regional growth, North America is expected to lead the global urinary tract infection treatment market over the forecast tenure. Players in this region are adopting advanced business development strategies and are also focusing on adopting advanced techniques for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection. Use of these strategies will help the players in establishing their position strongly in the market. It also gives them an upper edge to compete against the other competitors. Moreover, their focus is also on mergers, acquisition, and collaboration. For example, Zavante Therapeutics was acquired by Nabriva Therapeutics plc. in mid-2018. This acquisition benefitted the company to fortify its position in the anti-infective market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also estimated to add in the growth of the global urinary tract infection treatment market in the near future. Increasing cases related to UTI and growing awareness about new treatment available in the market are the key reasons behind the growth of Asia Pacific urinary tract infection treatment market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market (Disease: Uncomplicated UTI and Complicated UTI; Drug Class: Quinolones, Beta-lactams, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides, and Others; Pathogen: E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus spp, K. pneumonia, S. aureus, and Others; Source of Infection: Hospital-acquired UTI and Community-acquired UTI; Gender: Female and Male; Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027”.

