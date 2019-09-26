Global Application Gateway Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Gateway - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Gateway market accounted for $1.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market growth are an increase in the number of different application-layer attacks and rising consumers demand is pushing companies to come up with efficient products. However, lack of mandatory regulations for information security is restraining the market.



By End-user, Retail segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for application and data security in online retailing to increase the adoption of application gateway solution.



Based on geography, North America is expected to grow in emerging countries due increasing number of cyberattacks on government agencies and protection against data breaches in the region.



Some of the key players in the Application Gateway market are Microsoft, SAP, Orange, F5 Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Forcepoint, Zscaler, Citrix, Akamai, Aculab, Imperva, Barracuda Networks, Kemp Technologies, Snapt and Avi Networks.



