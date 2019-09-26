GrapheneCA Supplies Major Construction Built with Graphene

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene supplier and manufacturer GrapheneCA was the sole provider for all of the graphene used in one of the first major commercial constructions to make use of the miracle material. A new convention center Centro de Convenciones Siglo XXI start building 200 km away from Cancún relies on concrete enhanced by GrapheneCA’s 99.7% carbon pure graphene in its entirety.



Constructions that use graphene as an additive are anti-flammable, anti-corrosive, and share its improved mechanical properties. This makes graphene-based concrete ideal for wet constructions in high-humidity and storm-prone areas as well. The material is the next step in what is possible for constructions around the world: more durable, versatile, and cost-effective structures.

“This project relies on a long-held dream of ours at GrapheneCA: to bring graphene technology out of the lab and to real-world use cases where it makes a meaningful impact.” – David Robles, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA.

“It’s a great advantage for us to count on an anti-corrosive and anti-flammable material like graphene. GrapheneCA’s products have been essential in guaranteeing the durability of the Siglo XXI Convention Center.” - Juan Carlos Palomino, Magnocentro Ferretero.

These solutions are available today thanks to GrapheneCA’s proprietary technology. The company has developed Mobile Graphene Container Systems to meet the growing demand for graphene. MGCS are portable, green, and affordable graphene production lines that can be installed in-house, making the material viable for use in large-scale constructions for the first time.

About Graphene

Graphene is the two-dimensional material to be discovered. It is made of a honeycomb sheet of carbon that is one atom in thickness, making it highly flexible yet stronger than steel and a better conductor than copper. Many consider it to be a miracle material because of its superior properties. Graphene promises important breakthroughs in major industries including energy, health, construction, and electronics.

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial-scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nanoplatelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

