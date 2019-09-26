World Bank to set up office in Angola

New York, ANGOLA, September 26 - The World Bank (WB) is to set up this year an office in Angola with a view to financing the private sector, confirmed on Wednesday in New York the institution's president, David Malpass. ,

The WB boss gave this guarantee during a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as confirmed to the press by the Angolan Finance minister, Archer Mangueira.

The World Bank has recently approved a financial package for Angola amounted at USD 1.3 billion.

According to Archer Mangueira, a WB office in Angola will give priority to the public-private partnerships, with highlight on the sectors of energy and waters.

The WB official made an assessment of the projects financed by the institution in Angola in the areas of health, education, social protection and decentralisation.

Archer Mangueira informed also that during the meeting it was also analysed a medium term partnership strategy, which is being negotiated.

He disclosed that this partnership will focus on human capital, infrastructures and support to the private sector.

The Angolan Head of State seized the occasion to request from the WB support for his Executive’s process of mobilising resources for the country.

According to Archer Mangueira, the resources will be used to mitigate, in a sustainable way, the effects of the drought in the provinces of Huila, Cuando Cubango and Cunene.

In New York, the Angolan President, who is attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, has also met with representatives of big banking and financial institutions.

