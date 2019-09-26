Medallion Completes Proprietary Rare-Earth Flow Sheet

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), pursuing smart production of magnet metals, announces it has achieved a major milestone in completing the development of its proprietary flow-sheet design to extract a rare-earth element (REE) concentrate from by-product monazite sand.



“We believe this new flowsheet represents an important improvement in the processing of monazite—holding promise of a highly automated and cost-efficient process,” said Medallion’s metallurgist Kurt Forrester, PhD. “These are important advantages that can help meet the increasing market demands for non-Chinese rare-earth products”.

Key features of Medallion’s enhanced “caustic crack” REE extraction process include:

Full automation for low manpower requirements and worker isolation from harsh operating environments (chemical, thermal and radiological) for enhanced safety; Highly-energy efficient design; Option for a zero liquid discharge plant to provide additional flexibility on planning/permitting; Waste production options; and Employment of only “off-the-shelf” equipment -- with innovations on their application.

The process design was led by Dr. Forrester, with the developmental testwork performed at the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (SRC) Mineral and Metallurgy Division, in addition to using input from thermodynamic model analysis and solubility testing development at the University of Toronto’s Chemical Engineering & Applied Chemistry Department. The test monazite feedstock was provided by a heavy-mineral sands producer in the US Southeast.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources is developing an approach for low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com .

