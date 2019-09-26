eXtremeDB shortlisted for two Data Management Insight Awards

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONDON and SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject ®, developer of the ultra-fast eXtremeDB® database management system, has been shortlisted in two categories of the Data Management Insight Awards , the Best Data Analytics Solution Provider and the Most Innovative Data Management Solution categories.

A-Team’s Data Management Insight Awards entries are being overseen by an Advisory Board which comprises a range of professionals and specialists in data governance and architecture. The awards celebrate the very best data management solutions.

McObject’s eXtremeDB® for HPC (High-Performance Computing) for cloud, analytics and financial systems is the ultra-fast data management technology being honoured. It is exceptionally reliable and robust, and used in systems that cannot afford to fail such as stock exchanges, networking and telecom equipment, aerospace and defence, railway systems and nuclear power plants.

Steve Graves, CEO of McObject, said: “We are very pleased to be named in these shortlists. To be selected in two categories highlights the impact eXtremeDB has had, and it is tremendous news to be acknowledged for all our hard work. It’s great to have been shortlisted for another award this year.”

McObject was founded by database and real-time systems experts and offers proven, reliable and robust database management system technology to clients in a wide range of industries and market segments. eXtremeDB provides key benefits for IoT, embedded systems, big data processing, HPC, analytics and financial markets. With over 28 million worldwide deployments, it is used in quality products by industry leaders such as F5 Networks, GoPro, Lockheed Martin, Motorola, DirecTV and ViaSat. eXtremeDB has repeatedly outperformed other systems in several independently audited benchmark tests, with positive recent results achieved including faster and more consistent response times.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company's background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors means that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

For more information please visit www.mcobject.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



