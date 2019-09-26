Issued by Church of Scientology International

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A SCIENTOLOGY VOLUNTEER MINISTER

Scientology Volunteer Ministers disaster response members are there to help.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers disaster response members are there to help.

It’s certainly not living in the lap of luxury, but Scientology Volunteer Ministers wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

We are definitely not being pampered. But we are here to help—not for a vacation but to actually help.”
— Francesca, a Scientology Volunteer Minister in Freeport

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s it like being a Scientology Volunteer Minister? It’s tough.

As Francesca, one volunteer on the Scientology Bahamas Disaster Response Team, explained, “We have been sleeping in sleeping bags and tents, eating canned goods. We just got electricity two or three days ago. Our shower is a hose that runs with saltwater, outside of the YMTA (Young Men’s Training Association headquarters) surrounded by boards, so we can rinse off. We are definitely not being pampered. But we are here to help—not for a vacation but to actually help.”

A typical day begins at dawn with the team of Volunteer Ministers gathering for a short meeting where they coordinate their assignments for the day.

“Then it’s off to the Royal Caribbean Relief Kitchen in Lucaya in the middle of Freeport on the southwest side of the island. This is where we help package hot meals and pass out water and ice. There are chefs who make the food and about 20 people putting it into containers to be passed out. We jump on the line, help package each individual meal with the Relief Kitchen team and then put them in large boxes, each holding 150 meals. We take the boxes of 150 and load them into carts for distributors such as pastors, schools, hospitals, other NGOs—groups that will take the meals and distribute them.

“We packaged 6,000 meals today, passed out over 500 bags of ice and handed out 500 cases of water,” she says.

After packing the food, the Volunteer Ministers pick up supplies and pass out meals and water to the farthest reaches of the east end of the island.

Other teams are removing trees that are blocking roads and helping people with their homes.

Over the weekend, the Volunteer Ministers handed out supplies to hundreds of families in the park—everything from cleaning supplies, hygiene kits, canned food and water to feminine products, diapers and wipes.

Scientology Churches in Florida have organized teams of volunteers who are unable to contribute their services full time, but who can fly into Freeport each weekend to provide additional resources to the main body of Volunteer Ministers on the ground.

Anyone who can help should contact their local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Watch films based on the tools of the Volunteer Minister on the Scientology Network.

For more news on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response, follow the Scientology Newsroom.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers - Help to Anyone, Anywhere, at Anytime

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Loading ice into trucks to be distributed to those in need

Loading ice into trucks to be distributed to those in need

Food, water and other supplies are still in very short supply, and the Volunteer Ministers are filling the gap with their daily distribution.

Food, water and other supplies are still in very short supply, and the Volunteer Ministers are filling the gap with their daily distribution.

Getting help from a very young friend

Getting help from a very young friend

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Thousands March in Protest of Xenophobia and Violence
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A SCIENTOLOGY VOLUNTEER MINISTER
Are Black People Targeted for Controversial and Experimental Psychiatric Treatments?
View All Stories From This Author