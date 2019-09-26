CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) announces that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will host an investment community conference call to provide an update on the Company.



Date: Monday, September 30, 2019 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Dial In: 877-407-2986 U.S. and Canada 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/32531/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until October 30, 2019. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S./Canada) or 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13695017.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.

President & CEO

Email: npourhassan@cytodyn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.