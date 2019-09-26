DietDemand Breaks Down Why Intermittent Fasting Works So Well for Weight Loss

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermittent fasting involves not eating during certain times of the day (this involves snacks and drinks except water). Besides our 7-8 hours of sleep each night, IF can be accomplished utilizing a variety of methods that cycle periods of eating with periods of fasting. Intermittent fasting is largely considered a lifestyle rather than diet, since there are no guidelines regarding foods consumed during eating periods. In fact, most programs neglect to impose any restrictions on the types of foods eaten or calorie intake during eating periods rather, when it comes to IF timing is more significant. This makes IF methods very attractive when it comes to budget, convenience, and time.

To put it simply, Intermittent Fasting works so well for weight loss because it keeps our insulin levels down. Elevated insulin levels have been linked with obesity for some time. In fact, obese patients tend to have an overproduction of insulin at nearly 20 percent higher when compared to those of normal weight. While insulin levels may return to normal levels in people of a healthy weight, obese people are likely to maintain high levels after meals. Insulin levels also seem to be connected with higher waist circumferences which are directly linked to higher risks for heart disease, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. When we fast, insulin levels decrease which allows body fat to be burned more efficiently for fuel. Intermittent fasting can help lower insulin production and once it becomes a routine, more fat can be burned off on a regular basis, thus stimulating weight loss. For example, your body adjusts hormone levels to make stored body fat more accessible.

Additionally, as long as calorie consumption remains moderate during eating periods, fasting triggers weight loss simply because fewer calories are consumed. This is especially true when extra calories are eliminated due to snacking between meals and sugary drinks. Due to this, IF as a method has often become interchangeable with calorie restrictive diets since both create a calorie deficit that can trigger weight loss. Fasting can also help you achieve a state of ketosis, which is a metabolic process where the body switches its energy source from glucose to fat. Ketosis can dramatically increase weight loss progress.

