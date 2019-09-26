DDN Launches The First Boardroom Readiness Training Program For America’s Technology Executives

Program Will Develop CIOs, CISOs And Other Technology Executives To Effectively Work In The Boardroom To Help Transform Corporate America’s Digital Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Directors Network (DDN) www.digitaldirectors.network announces the launch of the QTE Boardroom Readiness training program for technology executives. This pioneering business school quality program will train and develop technology executives to work effectively in the corporate boardroom.“Board Qualified Technology Experts (QTE’s) are CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives who not only understand these complex issues but who can also contribute to the full boardroom agenda. Helping technology executives work and lead in the boardroom is an issue squarely focused on America’s corporate competitiveness,” said Bob Zukis, DDN CEO. "We have a digital leadership crisis in America and companies must get better at these issues. This starts in the boardroom."QTE Boardroom Readiness has three key learning objectives:1. Teaching technology executives how to effectively work with their own boards2. Preparing technology executives to join the corporate boardroom as directors3. Developing core competencies in digital and cybersecurity systemic risk oversightDDN’s QTE Boardroom Readiness training is a one-day classroom-based program and certification exam. The program is focused on general corporate governance and the introduction of DDN’s systemic risk oversight models DiRECTOR™ and RISCX™. “DDN has developed a pioneering systemic risk oversight model that brings a critical new governance perspective to the unique risks of digital transformation and cybersecurity,” said Jerry Nowicki, board member, and DDN Executive Founding Member.The DDN program is the only boardroom readiness program developed and taught by leading academics and practitioners in corporate governance, digital transformation and cybersecurity. “This isn’t a panel focused industry event. It’s a top tier B-school education experience with cases, exercises, a world-class textbook, and a certification exam,” added Zukis. Zukis is also an Adjunct Professor at the USC Marshall School of Business where he developed the only two-day executive education program in the U.S. for corporate directors and CEOs on digital and cybersecurity risk governance.The first QTE Boardroom Readiness class is open for registration in San Francisco on October 29th. Class size is limited to 20. Tuition is $895 per person and includes all materials, textbook, and lunch. The QTE certification examination can be taken at the end of class and is $395.“Shaping and securing the digital future starts with educating leadership on these issues. It’s core to the future of American business, ” added Zukis. "We're also building an industry consortium of leading firms called the QTE Alliance around our DIRECTOR™ and RISCX™ frameworks. These firms will work with us to advance the practice and implementation of digital and cybersecurity systemic risk management and oversight across America's corporate boards and businesses."About DDNDDN is the only executive association focused exclusively on digital and cybersecurity governance in the corporate boardroom. DDN’s members are Directors, CEOs, CIOs, CISOs and other executives working to advance the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity governance.



