Andes and Dover Microsystems Partner to Deliver Professional Network Security Solution for RISC-V

Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and the leading supplier of 32/64-bit embedded CPU cores with solutions serving in excess of 1-billion diversified SoCs yearly, and Dover Microsystems, the first company to immunize processors against entire classes of network-based attacks, announced a strategic partnership to deliver professional network security solution for RISC-V. Dover's CoreGuard® technology is the only solution for embedded systems that prevents the exploitation of software vulnerabilities. Dover’s CoreGuard silicon IP integrates with Andes RISC-V processors to protect against 94% of known software vulnerabilities, including 100% buffer overflows, code injection, and data exfiltration as well as safety violations.

Andes RISC-V processors are based on AndeStar™ V5 architecture, which maintains the full compatibility to RISC-V technology and thus inherits its compact, modular and extensible advantages. In addition, AndeStar V5 architecture brings Andes-extended features already proven in high-volume V3 AndesCore™ processors to be effective and beneficial to embedded applications with enhanced performance, code size and development support. Andes RISC-V cores include ultra-compact 32-bit N22 for applications such as entry-level microcontrollers and deeply-embedded protocol processing, 32-bit D25F for signal processing applications, 32/64-bit N25F/NX25F for high-speed control tasks or floating-point intensive applications, A25/AX25 for Linux-based applications and A25MP/AX25MP for cache coherence multi-core applications.

Dover Microsystems’ CoreGuard silicon IP acts as a bodyguard to the host processor, monitoring every instruction executed to ensure that it complies with a defined set of security, safety, and privacy rules - called micropolicies - that precisely define allowed versus disallowed behavior. CoreGuard maintains micropolicy-relevant metadata about every word in memory, and then uses this metadata to crosscheck each instruction processed against the installed set of micropolicies. If an instruction violates any micropolicy, CoreGuard Policy Enforcer hardware stops it from executing before any damage is done. CoreGuard Policy Enforcer RTL is licensed and delivered as a set of hardware SystemVerilog design files. Dover includes the base set of CoreGuard micropolicies that protect all embedded systems.

“Andes is determined to provide the best RISC-V solutions to help our customers design SoC exceeding their expectations. We understand that network security is a major concern of many IoT applications,” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “With the pre-integrated, verified solution of industry-leading CoreGuard technology from Dover Microsystems and the leading performance-efficient RISC-V processors with rich features for embedded systems from Andes Technology, SoC designers gain quick access to a mature RISC-V solution with outstanding performance and network security.”

"Our CoreGuard silicon IP integrates with existing RISC processors to protect embedded systems against security, safety, and privacy threats," said Jothy Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of Dover Microsystems. “The integration of CoreGuard with the high-quality AndesCore RISC-V processor is clean and straightforward, providing customers with the most powerful and easy to adopt security solution that immunizes SoCs against network-based cyberattacks.”

