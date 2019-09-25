MasterCraft Creates New Paradigm of Towboat Luxury and Performance with the New X26

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the completely redesigned X26 for the 2020 model year, MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary, elevated the boat’s all-day luxury while setting a new precedent for wake and surf capabilities in the large towboat category. Beyond providing the comfort, experience and amenities that customers seek in a towboat of this stature, the new X26 delivers wake performance simply unheard of from a 26-foot boat.



“The new X26 bridges the gap between day cruisers and towboats without sacrificing performance for tow sport enthusiasts,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “With the X26, we’ve really achieved the best of both worlds, being able to combine the industry-leading wake performance of our X24 with big water handling and smooth rides.”

The X26 creates a new level of both world-class wake surf and wakeboard performance for the large towboat category, ensuring there’s a wake for everyone. MasterCraft engineers leveraged best practices from the development of recent X-Series boats to craft the greatest wave in the 25-26’ class. The X26’s wave benefits from many of the features found on our award-winning X and XT-series models. By utilizing MasterCraft’s Gen 2 Surf System and switchback ballast tank, the wave can be tailored to any rider, with even more comprehensive profiles to please everyone.

The X26 also excels as a wakeboard boat, performing on par with the entire MasterCraft fleet. The slow-speed wakeboard performance is noteworthy for a boat of this size and advanced wake is adjustable thanks to the attitude adjustment plate.

With room for 18, comfort is king for every family thanks to its new layout that shifts the head and storage area to centerline. A tremendous amount of room is now created for the head and the bow is opened up. The X26 has a new transom seating design that allows for six rear facing seats to watch the wake action with the rear flip seat option. The X26 has new luxurious lounges bow and aft, and ergonomic seats with armrests. The boat includes new under seat storage, a new port-side walk through and thoughtful details like teak wood, premium stitching throughout the cabin and a beautiful new helm design. The X26 also has a new optional refrigerator and cooler to aid all-day entertaining.

Operationally, the X26 is more advanced than ever, benefitting from MasterCraft’s exclusive technologies, partnerships and the latest 2020 model year features. While a 7” touchscreen dash is standard on the X26, MasterCraft’s dual-screen dash is an option that simplifies and enhances the on-board experience with technology that tunes the boat’s operations to three usage modes, improves helm styling and ergonomics, integrates with consumer devices and provides important diagnostic information, navigation and tutorial videos. With the dual screen dash upgrade, the X26 will also receive customizable dash and accent lighting to personalize the vibe, or driving mode, even more. Passengers now have the ability to control audio with a new remote feature, enabling stereo control from the observer side of the boat.

The X26 comes standard with concert-level sound and unparalleled clarity through exclusive Klipsch Audio systems powered by advanced Bongiovi Acoustics Digital PowerStation™ (DSP) technology. The X26 can be upgraded with the Premium Plus Stereo option that raises the bar and the feeling of being immersed in the music, even higher.

In terms of power, the X26, like all MasterCraft Boats, utilizes Ilmor Marine powerplants that were marinized exclusively for MasterCraft. Standard equipment on the X26 is the Ilmor 6.2 GDI series marine engine, with an optional 7.4 MPI Ilmor Marine.

Like the previous version of the X26, this 2020 model can be optioned with MasterCraft’s award-winning Dockstar Handling System or an optional bow thruster that makes maneuvering in tight spots and crowded marinas a breeze.

The X26 will come standard with the easy-folding, gas shock assisted ZFT2 tower and Bimini that can be equipped with surf sleeves and surf racks to hold all the boards needed for any surf outing. The ZFT4 (manual) and ZFT7 (power) tower(s) are additional upgrade options on the X26.

X26 Model specifications:

Length: 26’ 5”/8.07 M

Beam: 102”/2.59 M

Seating: 18 people

Weight: 6,900 LBS/3,129 KG (dry)

Fuel capacity: 108 G/408 L

Ballast capacity: 4,150 LBS/1,882 KG

Storage: 100’ 3

Optional head and water system Fresh water capacity: 12 G/45.4 L Wastewater capacity: 12 G/45.4 L



To learn more about MasterCraft Boats’ new X26, please visit: http://mastercraft.com/X26

About MasterCraft Boat Company

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

