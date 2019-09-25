Bliss Opens Seventh Eco-Friendly Car Wash Makes Another Fresh Water Donation To Wells Bring Hope

/EIN News/ -- PALMDALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles based Bliss Car Wash today announced the opening of a Palmdale location at 1022 Rancho Vista Blvd., the seventh among its eco-friendly car washes, designed to use minimal water and incorporate environmental sensitivities throughout the cleaning process. With each new Bliss opening, CEO and Founder David Delrahim donates a new fresh-water well to the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope.



Delrahim and the Bliss company have aligned with the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

“This pledge of David Delrahim and Bliss truly make a difference in the lives of those living in Africa without access to clean water,” said Barbara Goldberg, Founder, and President of Wells Bring Hope. “Each new well he donates brings a new level of hope to those suffering.”

The new Bliss car washes use technology that constantly monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

“We are water warriors , preserving and reusing water in every possible instance with new state-of-the-art technology,” said Delrahim. “Fresh water is a critical life source all over our planet, and our actions aim to conserve it.”

“Providing guests with a high-quality eco-friendly car wash experience is our top priority,” said Delrahim. “We are excited to become a part of the Palmdale community, a place that shares our commitment to improving the water supply for future generations.”

Delrahim added that “the construction of the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge Project will greatly enhance water banking possibilities valley-wide and improve the water supply. With 300 days of sunshine a year, great restaurants, shopping, and more, Palmdale is a great community to open our latest car wash.”

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

About Wells Bring Hope

Wells Bring Hope is a 501(c)3 that was founded in March 2008 by Barbara Goldberg. To date, it has funded 568 wells and transformed the lives of over ½ million people with safe water in Niger, West Africa, the poorest country in the world. Wells Bring Hope partners with World Vision (WV), one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world for its well drilling and maintenance.

Media Contact: Rodney Brown rbrown@blisscarwash.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.