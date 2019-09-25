There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,520 in the last 365 days.

CANADIAN PLASTIC BAG ASSOCIATION STATEMENT REGARDING TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY CITY OF VICTORIA MAYOR LISA HELPS

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) today has been advised that the City of Victoria intends to ask the Supreme Court of Canada to hear its appeal from the July 11, 2019 decision of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia striking down the City of Victoria’s ban on thin plastic shopping bags.

The CPBA, in consultation with legal counsel, is considering all options and will comment further in due course.

Craig Foster
Canadian Plastic Bag Association
(604)-789-8429
craigfoster@shaw.ca
