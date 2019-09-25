Renowned Cardiologist Declares Barbecue Good for the Heart

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National expert in nutritional diet and cholesterol, Dr. Rohit Arora, recently inked a deal to develop seven Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations, five of which are slated to open in the United States’ largest airports.

After 30 years of working in medicine and pioneering a devise for the cardiovascular field called an Enhanced External Counter-Pulsation (EECP), Dr. Arora is breaking into the food and beverage space with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. His first location is set to open in Chicago in late 2019 or early 2020.

“I was interested in pursuing a barbecue concept because I believe following a low-fat, high-protein diet and incorporating lifestyle modifications are key elements to maintaining a healthy heart,” says Dr. Rohit Arora, A board certified cardiologist practicing in Chicago, Illinois. “However, when researching franchising opportunities, no other concept compared to Dickey’s in terms of taste, quality, process and dietary complements.”

“At Dickey’s we believe barbecue is good for the heart and soul and we’re proud to have entrepreneurs such as Dr. Rohit who are as passionate about our food as we are join our family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Arora’s two flagship locations will be Chicago based with his first serving out of a traditional brick and mortar store and the other serving from a food truck for guests on the go.

Arora has also set his sights on bringing delicious, authentic Texas-style barbecue to five of the United States’ highest traffic airports: O’Hare and Midway in Illinois, La Guardia in New York, Newark in New Jersey and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

