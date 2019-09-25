U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, Districts, and Postsecondary Institutions Recognized; Green Strides Tour Announced

Representatives from the 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees were honored in a ceremony Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The 53 schools were recognized for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education. Officials from the schools received sustainably crafted plaques in recognition for their achievements.

On hand for the event at the U.S. Commerce Department were: Frank Brogan, assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education; Stuart Levenbach, chief of staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; James L Elder, Jr., executive director at the Campaign for Environmental Literacy; and Jenny Wiedower, senior manager K-12 education with Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council.

"Today's honorees can be proud of what they have accomplished in their local communities," said Assistant U.S. Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Frank Brogan. "They have reduced institutional operating costs and helped conserve our precious natural resources, while engaging students in authentic sustainability learning in safe, healthy, and inspiring environments."

"U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools are helping to build an environmentally literate world that will be cleaner and safer for current and future generations," said NOAA Education Director Louisa Koch. "We are delighted to celebrate the honorees and all they have accomplished."

"Over the past eight years, U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools have helped to define what it means to be a sustainable school and how to effectively offer environmental education, so it's my pleasure to celebrate this work annually," said James Elder, director of the Campaign for Environmental Literacy."

"We applaud the outstanding 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools winners for improving educational facilities to promote health and environmental stewardship, and for ensuring students have an opportunity to engage in real-world learning about the natural environment and the world around them," said Anisa Heming, director for the Center for Green Schools. "We also commend the U.S. Department of Education's continued commitment to highlighting these schools' successes through this program."

Meanwhile, Brogan also announced the 2019 Green Strides Tour – this year, under the theme "Whole Child, Whole School Sustainability." This year's tour will take place Oct. 28-30 at past honoree schools in the state of Washington.

The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 28 states. The selectees include 25 public schools, including three magnet schools and two charter schools, as well as 10 nonpublic schools. Approximately 36 percent of the 2019 honorees serve a disadvantaged student body.

Here is a list of all selected schools, districts, and postsecondary institutions and summaries of each of the 53 honorees. More information on the federal recognition award can be found here. Sustainability resources for all schools to meet the award criteria can be found here.