LOVE OUR VETS – Offered as a FREE Kindle Download During Last Days of Suicide Prevention Month

Welby O’Brien's practical info for those suffering from PTSD & Depression, desperately needed after wave of suicides among Pastors and in Navy and Marine Corps

PORTLAND, OR, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep River Books has announced that Welby O’Brien’s celebrated book Love Our Vets: Restoring Hope for Families of Veterans with PTSD is being offered as a free Kindle download on September 27 and 28, the final weekend of Suicide Prevention Month.

O’Brien says, “Posttraumatic Stress Disorder is rampant, plaguing millions in the US alone, along with all those who care about them. It can affect anyone, not just the military community. For every one person battling PTSD, many others are deeply impacted by secondary PTSD in the wake of the trauma.”

An authority on Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, depression, and grief, O’Brien’s book is for caregivers, families, loved ones, and veterans themselves who are struggling to survive the daunting challenges of trauma. The book was birthed after she married a veteran who suffers as a result of his combat experience in Vietnam. Love Our Vets draws from O’Brien’s extensive research and her personal understanding of the issues, and seeks to: Reaffirm, by answering more than 60 questions most asked by families struggling with PTSD; Replenish, by helping caregivers understand and meet their own needs; and Reflect, sharing the hope and wisdom of others who have faced these same struggles.

O’Brien explains, “Although there is no simple single prevention for suicide, as trauma survivors get the help and support they need, their symptoms of PTSD become less severe. Suicidal thoughts are more common than we like to think.” This year, the news has been plagued by a wave of heartbreaking stories of pastors, actors, and other prominent figures taking their own lives. This week, the US Navy tragically reported three unrelated suicides on one aircraft carrier alone. (Read New York Times article at https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/24/us/navy-suicides-uss-george-bush.html.) “The urgent need is rapidly rising among both military and civilians, and needs to be addressed.”

Love Our Vets has been endorsed by numerous veteran organizations; the National Alliance on Mental Illness; private counselors; many VA chaplains and mental health leads; and hundreds of families who have been given hope, knowing they are not alone. Love Our Vets’ deeply relevant subject matter has resulted in an online community serving families of those battling posttraumatic stress. This PTSD Family Support network includes a rapidly growing Facebook group made up of over 40,000 individuals, as well as an online resource and support network (www.loveourvets.org). More importantly, it has grown to encourage, educate, and inspire families and friends who are living with relentless challenges in the dark and lonely world of PTSD.

Love Our Vets: Restoring Hope for Families of Veterans with PTSD is published by Deep River Books, and is on Amazon and wherever books are sold. The free Kindle download of the book will be available Sept. 27 and 28th at https://www.amazon.com/Love-Our-Vets-Restoring-Families/dp/1940269598/.

For more about Welby O’Brien and all of her books go to:

https://welbyo.com/



