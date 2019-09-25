Uniserve Announces Appointment of President and Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) (the “Company”) wishes to announce that Darren Nicholls has stepped down as President of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kelly Walker will be assuming the role of President. Mr. Walker, who has served on the Board since January, is a technology leader with a proven track record of building enterprise value, growth, sales and profits for a number of successful Vancouver based companies. Mr. Walker was an integral part of the successful acquisition and integration of Mortgage Centre Canada and Mortgage Architects by Dominion Lending Centres.



The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Gordon Nelson ICD.D has agreed to join its Board of Directors as an independent Director. Mr. Nelson (retired) held the position of Regional Vice President Western Canada as well as BC Regional Lead for the Rogers Communication Group. Mr. Nelson came to Rogers Communication through the Sprint Canada / Call-Net acquisition. He was accountable for the successful Western integration of the Sprint Canada team into the Rogers Communication Group and lead the western enterprise sales team of 135 people and 215M in revenue.



Mr. Nelson held executive leadership, general management and operations roles with AT&T Canada Corp, Unitel Communications and CNCP Telecom in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto prior to joining Sprint Canada. Mr. Nelson has served on the Board of Governors of the Business Council of British Columbia and was a two term Director of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

