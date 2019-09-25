Crown Realty Partners Earns Top ESG Rating in GRESB Assessment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (Crown) is pleased to announce it has achieved a 5-star ranking in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), a global standard for benchmarking sustainability performance for real asset investments.



2019 is Crown’s first year reporting on its overall sustainability strategy and specifically the performance of the assets within its Core Fund. Crown ranked 7th out of 42 participants in the non-listed office peer group across North America, a notable achievement, given the prestigious list of firms within the group.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from GRESB for our first reporting year, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to and execution on ESG initiatives," said Emily Hanna, Partner, Investments, at Crown Realty Partners. “We believe in the importance and benefits of sustainability performance disclosure and reporting. It is increasingly significant to our investors, customers and employees while enabling us to continually strive for improvements.”

With these results, Crown is seeking year-over-year improvements and for 2019, has targeted several initiatives, including Smart Commute, an expanded Alveole Beekeeping program, WiredScore and Fitwell. Crown will also embark on testing alternative tenant engagement apps to differentiate the portfolio, create engaging workspaces and ensure that Crown buildings are operating at peak efficiency. “We have implemented a number of initiatives to promote sustainable best practices across the portfolio and in every facet of our operations,” said Crown’s Director, Property Management, Janbee Monsod. “Crown is committed to being a leader in the field while continuing to learn and improve our efforts and partnerships.”

Crown’s submission also earned the Green Star designation. In order to achieve a Green Star, a GRESB Assessment participant must meet score thresholds in both Management & Policy as well as Implementation & Measurement categories, an indication that Crown’s sustainability policy extends beyond its Core Fund. Other green certifications such as BOMA Best, Energy Star, BOMA Certificate of Excellence, The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) and Earth and Tenant Challenge, having been achieved across the portfolio.

Crown aspires to be the manager of choice for tenants and investors in commercial real estate, recognized for superior investment returns, quality service, innovation, growth, rewarding careers and environmental sustainability. “Our ESG success is the result of the passion and commitment of our entire team to execute our strategy and to promote our growth in a sustainable and responsible manner,” indicated Les Miller, Managing Partner.

About GRESB

The GRESB assessment covers over 100,000 assets across 64 countries, with participants that include listed property companies and private property funds. For more information, please visit https://gresb.com/gresb-real-estate-assessment/ .

About Crown

Founded in 2001, Crown is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm focused on value-add opportunities across Canada, with over two billion dollars of real assets under management. Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants.

For further information, please contact:

Emily Hanna

Partner, Investments

Crown Realty Partners

647.729.2609

ehanna@crp-cpmi.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef252775-7ef3-42bd-9cf4-79cd401e61ff

90 Sheppard Avenue E, Toronto 90 Sheppard Avenue E is held in Crown's Core Fund of assets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.