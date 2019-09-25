MoSys Announces Function Accelerator Platforms Scalable Over Diverse Hardware Environments

Expands Business Model to Include New Software Accelerator Product Line

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY), a leader in high speed semiconductor solutions, today announced a strategic new direction with the introduction of its Software Accelerator Product Line. The new product line includes a family of Function Accelerator Platforms, which target specific application functions and use a MoSys common software interface to allow performance scalability over multiple hardware environments. This software-defined, hardware-accelerated platform architecture enables system designers to reuse internally developed software code using MoSys’ common software interface across multiple hardware environments depending on the performance required.



MoSys’ new application-targeted Function Accelerator Platforms are hardware agnostic and operate with or without a MoSys IC. The platforms can run on a CPU or FPGA that is not attached to a MoSys IC or an FPGA that is attached to a member of the MoSys Accelerator IC family, including the Bandwidth Engine or Programmable HyperSpeed Engine with in-memory compute capability. Using one of these new platforms, MoSys expects that acceleration, scaling from a CPU only to a FPGA attached to a MoSys IC, can be as high as 100 times. The Company believes that these new MoSys scalable solutions will meet today’s applications needs, as well as provide a path to new products with flexibility to address new, more performance-driven market demands. New hardware system platform designs will need to scale to higher performance, and MoSys expects the Function Accelerator Platforms to increase new application demand for its current Accelerator IC products.

As networking and other applications continue to migrate to software-defined environments, most notably software-defined networks (SDN), performance scaling has become key to remaining competitive while addressing the growing requirements being placed on the network. Software now must be transferrable across multiple hardware environments in order to be both cost-effective and provide the required flexibility to meet changing performance demands.

“We anticipate that our new software and IP product licensing strategy will allow us to bring to market products that expand our current business model beyond silicon ICs,” noted Dan Lewis, President and CEO of MoSys. “We believe these new software-focused platforms can contribute to growth in multiple ways. First, they may allow MoSys to expand with higher gross margin products in its currently served available markets by providing higher-value solutions, and, second, of more importance, offer products to previously unaddressed, new markets.”

Each Function Accelerator Platform will be comprised of a MoSys Virtual Accelerator Engine (VAE), which represents a range of software and firmware implementations of the same accelerator function (e.g., search, classification, etc.), employing a common application program interface (API), and, with FPGA versions, a common RTL interface, to allow platform solutions to easily achieve performance scaling. In addition, some function platforms will include support tools to facilitate both software and hardware design.

“With these new software-defined, hardware-accelerated solution platforms, MoSys intends to push the boundaries of what a network can achieve,” noted Michael Miller, MoSys’ CTO. “We are developing embeddable function platforms for accelerating search, storage, classification, security, AI and other data-analysis applications that will provide a simple migration path for our customers with a straight-forward performance scalability path.”

A key benefit of each VAE lies in the use of a common API. Once performance requirements are identified, the appropriate hardware platform can be selected. For the system engineer, this means platform portability and the opportunity for a wider range of products in a shorter period of time. Because the workload configuration and management will all be accomplished through a high-level language API, the burden on software application engineers to understand RTL or do firmware coding is minimized.

MoSys will announce its first software accelerator platform products during the fourth quarter of 2019. For information about the products, availability and pricing, contact a MoSys sales representative at: sales@MoSys.com .

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems. The company’s solutions eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for line cards and systems scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys’ Accelerator Engine IC product family is based on the company’s patented high-performance, high-density random-access memory and its highly efficient, high speed GigaChip™ serial-interface technology, and incorporates powerful application accelerating in-memory compute functions. More information is available at: www.mosys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about MoSys, including, without limitation, its anticipated new software accelerator products and related product development efforts, and the performance and timing of availability of these new products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer orders and product shipments, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys’ most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Bandwidth Engine and MoSys are registered trademarks of MoSys, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. GigaChip and the MoSys logo are trademarks of MoSys, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Julie DiBene

Director, Marketing Communications

MoSys, Inc.

+1 (408) 418-7594

jdibene@mosys.com







