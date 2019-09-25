Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and HealthTech Connex Announce Grand Opening of Canada’s Fifth PoNS Treatment™ Clinic

Demand for traumatic brain injury management brings revolutionary neurological health technologies to Canada’s capital

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and HealthTech Connex, leading providers of innovative neurological health solutions, announce the grand opening of Apollo Physical Therapy Centre (“Apollo”), Canada’s fifth clinic to offer the groundbreaking PoNS Treatment™ featuring the non-invasive PoNS™ (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) device.



The 14-week PoNS Treatment program provides innovative therapeutic treatment designed to help clients improve chronic balance and gait deficits associated with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI), including concussion, in a non-invasive way. With the PoNS Treatment, Apollo utilizes physical therapy and HealthTech Connex’s NeuroCatch™ Platform, which is also authorized for sale in Canada.

PoNS Treatment is the first noninvasive neuromodulation therapy of its kind. Positive outcomes were shown in a challenging patient population, with patients more than one year post-injury, who were deemed to have plateaued in recovery with prior physical therapy. Nearly 70% of patients responded to 14 weeks of PoNS Treatment with a clinically meaningful change.

“We are greatly looking forward to making the PoNS Treatment more accessible in Ontario, as Apollo becomes our second PoNS Treatment Clinic in the province,” stated Phil Deschamps, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius Medical Technologies.

Dr. Vikas Dhawan, Founder & Chiropractor at Apollo Physical Therapy Centre, says the official grand opening on September 26, 2019, marks the continuation of a new era in neurotherapy treatment for Canadians. “We are thrilled to provide the innovative PoNS Treatment, which utilizes a device on the cutting-edge of neurotherapy,” said Dr. Vikas Dhawan. “With this device, it is now possible for more Canadians with chronic balance deficits to potentially improve their quality of life.”

Utilization of the PoNS™ neurostimulation technology along with the NeuroCatch™ measurement technology has the potential to provide physical therapists valuable insight into patient progress in an integrated, state-of-the-art physical therapy care program.

“The pairing of these two groundbreaking technologies continues to push the boundaries of neurological assessment and treatment in Canada,” stated Kirk Fisher, CEO of HealthTech Connex and NeuroCatch Inc.

In an effort to continue their collaboration, the companies aim to assist clinics in improving the quality of life for Canadians experiencing persistent deficits, such as balance and gait, from mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries (mmTBI).

ABOUT APOLLO PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTRES

Apollo Physical Therapy Centres aims to provide sincere and honest care to improve the health and well-being of their patients. At Apollo PTC, the focus is on maintaining optimal health naturally, so that the body is able to resist disease, rather than simply treating the symptoms of disease. Their philosophy encompasses the entire individual in all of his or her unique complexity, and they work in partnership with their patients to ensure optimal health and wellness. Their ultimate aim is to break down all barriers to change in order to make that growth possible.

ABOUT HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first product in the market is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), which is authorized in Canada.

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

ABOUT HEALTHTECH CONNEX INC

HealthTech Connex, Inc. is a health technology company working to revolutionize the practice of clinical neuroscience through advanced technologies based on the highest quality science and innovation. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, it is one of the first companies to emerge from the city’s Innovation Boulevard, an agile partnership of health, business, higher education and government creating new health technologies to improve peoples’ lives. www.HTCBrainVitalSigns.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Durrell

melissa@durrellcomm.com

519-500-4408

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.