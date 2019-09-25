SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Slack Technologies, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) (“Slack” or the “Company”) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) on or around June 20, 2019 (the “Offering”).



If you have incurred losses in the shares of Slack Technologies, Inc., you may, no later than November 18, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions;



that such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base;



that the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions;



that, as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



In June 2019, Slack went public through the Offering of its Class A common stock with a reference price of $26.00 per share.



On September 4, 2019, Slack reported its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting a wider loss than analysts predicted. The Company also stated that revenue “was negatively impacted by $8.2 million of credits related to service level disruption in the quarter.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.69, or nearly 12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $27.38 per share on September 6, 2019.



As of the date of this release, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $21.43 per share, 17.5% below the $26.00 per share reference price for the Offering.

