AGTC to Present at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following conferences:

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM)'s Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa — Carlsbad, California (October 2-4, 2019)

AGTC President & Chief Executive Officer Sue Washer will deliver a company presentation at 5:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast/ .

Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference - New York (October 7-8, 2019)

AGTC Chief Medical Officer Theresa Heah and Chief Business Officer Stephen Potter will participate in a fire-side chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Chardan conference can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS) and other ophthalmology and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

IR/PR Contacts:

David Carey (IR) or Tom Vickery (PR)

FINN Partners

T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8482

david.carey@finnpartners.com or tom.vickery@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contacts:

Bill Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5728

bsullivan@agtc.com

Stephen Potter

Chief Business Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 413-2754

spotter@agtc.com



