Liquidia to Present at Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present a company overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. ET. This event will be held at the Intercontinental Barclay hotel in New York City, NY.



A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE), LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil by enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized, disposable dry powder inhaler. LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration. For more information visit Liquidia’s website at www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jason Adair

Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

615.414.8668

media@liquidia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.