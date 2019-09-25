AKER: Final Settlement Hearing Rescheduled to December 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the hearing to determine whether to approve a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers”) common stock (NASDAQ:AKER), originally scheduled for November 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., has been rescheduled. The hearing will be held on December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Esther Salas, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom MLK 5A, Newark, New Jersey 07102.

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel or to the Claims Administrator:



THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Laurence M. Rosen, Esq.

609 W. South Orange Avenue, Suite 2P

South Orange, NJ 07079

Tel: (973) 313-1887

Fax: (973) 833-0399

Akers Biosciences, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel.: 866-274-4004

Fax: 610-565-7985

info@strategicclaims.net



