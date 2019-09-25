Bow Valley College President and CEO joins new Skills for Jobs Taskforce to get Albertans Working

Laura Jo Gunter, President and CEO of Bow Valley College, has been invited by the Minister of Advanced Education, Demetrios Nicolaides, to be a member of the Skills for Jobs Taskforce.

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Jo Gunter, President and CEO of Bow Valley College, has been invited by the Minister of Advanced Education, Demetrios Nicolaides, to be a member of the Skills for Jobs Taskforce. This advisory group will explore ways to provide Albertans with enhanced, fast-tracked opportunities to gain valuable skills for employment in a rapidly changing economy.

Bow Valley College is proud to take part in a new Skills Taskforce put together by the Ministry of Advanced Education with a focus on getting more Albertans working through upskilling and reskilling and adapting apprenticeship opportunities.

"Bow Valley College has long provided targeted skills training and work experience opportunities that create employment success," says Laura Jo Gunter, President and CEO of Bow Valley College. “I am deeply committed to the work of the Task Force and fostering the resilience of Albertans participating in a changing labour force.”

With a strong focus on creative technologies and innovation, Bow Valley College believes the announcement today will help to better position Albertans for a brighter future with expanded career opportunities.

As Alberta’s largest College with 16,000 full- and part-time learners, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning. To learn more, visit: https://bowvalleycollege.ca/

