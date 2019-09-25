Keswick Guaranty Selects OneShield Software to Support Expanding Operations in the Caribbean

OneShield Software joins with Keswick Guaranty Inc. to announce the selection of OneShield Market Solutions’ Cloud-Based As-A-Service Policy Management and Claims Administration products, designed specifically for regional insurers, for Keswick’s core technology platform.

/EIN News/ -- Marlborough, MA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com), a market leader in core business solutions for insurers and financial services companies, is pleased to announce Keswick Guaranty Inc. (www.keswickinsurance.com) is implementing the cloud-based suite, OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) – to launch new insurance offerings providing personal automobile insurance in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands of the United States.

Focused on choosing software to help launch them rapidly to market, Keswick’s Vice President Jeremy Austin commented “We believe there are great opportunities for growth in this region and choosing a solution that could help us get to market quickly with modern web-enabled capabilities was of utmost importance for us. The additional benefit that OneShield Market Solution provides is the ease of product maintenance, such as the flexibility to adjust rates and do real-time analysis for flexible rating and quoting all without requiring custom coding or programming. This ensures that we will always be responsive as market conditions change.”

OneShield Market Solution’s Policy Administration and Claims solutions will give Keswick a 360-degree view of customers, prospects, vendors, brokers and other stakeholders. The policy administration and automated quoting workflows will guide Keswick’s business users through policy submissions, including adjustable re-rating, billing plan changes, endorsement handling, and renewals management. The claims solution will facilitate and handle the full claims lifecycle from First Notice of Loss through to payment/recovery processing.

“Another compelling advantage of the OneShield solution,” notes Austin, “is the ability to integrate with other services and technology applications, such as credit check bureaus, credit card payment firms, and third-party accounting systems. The relative ease with which we will be able to provide a seamless underwriting and claims experience was a huge selling feature for us.”

“We are delighted to welcome Keswick Insurance to our rapidly expanding client base,” says Glenn Anschutz, OneShield’s President & CEO. “We look forward to helping Keswick grow and succeed in this new venture.”

About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has over of 50+ products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets. To learn more, visit OneShield.com.

About Keswick Guaranty Inc.

Based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Keswick Insurance is a local provider of personal property and auto insurance to a region that has been largely underserved by other carriers. To learn more, visit KeswickInsurance.com.

