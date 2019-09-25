Preliminary Agenda Announced for North Dakota Energy Conference & Expo

Produced by BBI International in partnership with HB Sound & Light, the ND Energy Conference will cover the vast energy resources available in the state

GRAND FORKS, ND, USA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International announced the preliminary agenda for the North Dakota Energy Conference & Expo , a premier North Dakota energy event focused on the state’s energy technologies and efficiencies. The Conference will take place at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13 and concluding at 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 14.The dynamic event will bring together all energy sectors currently active within North Dakota and explore how the state is uniquely positioned to be a top proving ground for new efficient technologies and strategies needed for implementation.“North Dakota’s “all the above” energy mix offers an environment rich with opportunities for industry, technology providers and producers,” says Luke Geiver, program director for the North Dakota Energy Conference & Expo. “We have developed a comprehensive agenda that allows attendees to explore the state’s unique position within the energy industry due to its wide mix of energy sources currently being used.”The North Dakota Energy Conference & Expo will focus on the following energy segments:• Big Picture of North Dakota Energy• Power Generation• Oilfield• Renewable Energy Production• Infrastructure• Workforce Development“We are excited to unite all of North Dakota’s energy sectors for a two-day, fast-paced conference”, says John Nelson, vice president of marketing & sales at BBI International, “The conference will showcase the diversity of energy resources in the state and highlight new technology and opportunities. HB Sound & Light , a Grand Forks based light and sound technology company is a major partner of the event and is designing a special stage for the presenters. The stage will be cutting-edge and better allow participants to engage with each talk.To view the preliminary agenda click here: North Dakota Energy Conference & ExpoAbout BBI InternationalFounded in 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized energy events and trade magazines. In addition to the In addition to the North Dakota Energy Conference & Expo, BBI produces the International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, North American Shale Magazine, UAS Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other web-based industry resources.



