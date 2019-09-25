CloudJumper Appoints Mark Foust as Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today named Mark Foust as Vice President of Sales for the company. Foust brings nearly two decades of enterprise software sales experience with companies that include Microsoft, Novell and others and will now center his efforts on CloudJumper’s award-winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite for enterprises and MSPs.



According to analysts, “The desktop virtualization market alone is expected to reach USD $9.78 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.”1 The addition of Foust to the management team follows several recent executive hires as demand for DaaS, WaaS, and cloud-based applications remains on track to grow significantly over the next several years.

In his new role, Foust plans to strengthen the overall sales organization for the company in North America and beyond. His goals also include building upon CloudJumper’s strong presence in the channel and expanding sales with enterprises moving from on-premises IT to DaaS or WaaS for the first time. With respect to his new position at CloudJumper, Foust noted that one of his reasons for making the switch to CloudJumper was the enormous opportunity in DaaS, as market leaders accelerate their delivery of cloud-centric solutions. This includes Microsoft, as the company prepares Windows Virtual Desktop for general release.

Prior to joining CloudJumper, Mark Foust was the chief product evangelist for Optimal IdM. Before Optimal IdM, he spent nearly than 17 years at Microsoft in various roles covering both on-premise, hybrid and cloud technologies. Before Microsoft, he was a senior consultant for Novell. He also held infrastructure specialist and network engineering posts in the years prior to Novell, working for S.I.s and airlines providing a firm technology foundation for future endeavors in bringing new IT solutions to market.

“The professionals at CloudJumper are some of the best in the end user computing (EUC) business and I am pleased to join their ranks,” added Foust. “The company has created a powerful platform to simplify the deployment and management of Windows Virtual Desktop, which will be popular with customers globally. My intention is to integrate with the Microsoft community to grow WVD exponentially for CloudJumper.”

“Mark’s background and track record of success will be tremendous assets to our mission of bringing cloud-forward IT solutions to MSPs and enterprises globally,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “He will be a key player on our team as we pursue excellence in the creation and delivery of industry-leading products to market.”

The Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a powerful technology platform for managing all layers of RDS, WaaS, and VDI deployment by the company’s managed services partner ecosystem. CWMS was designed to easily provision and manage both DaaS and complete cloud workspace deployments using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. The platform aggregates all layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of these highly efficient IT environments.

To learn more about CloudJumper and the company’s Workspace as a Service platform for MSPs and enterprises, please contact the company at 844.645.6789 or visit www.CloudJumper.com .

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

