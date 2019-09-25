KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces New CBD Extract For TranquiliTeaCBD From Puration

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced a new CBD Extract Formula for Puration’s (USOTC: PURA) recently announced TranquiliTeaCBD. PURA owns the sole license of KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for the purposes of producing cannabis extracts for infusion into beverages. PURA works closely with KALY in the management of the extraction process particularly when it comes to designing new extracts for designer drinks. PURA yesterday announced its new CBD infused beverage, TranquiliTeaCBD. TranquiliTeaCBD is on track to be available for sale to consumers by year end see ( www.TranquiliTeaCBD.com ).



PURA Existing CBD Beverage Sales Growing Rapidly Targeting $4 Million For 2019

PURA is an experienced CBD infused beverage producer. The company’s maiden CBD beverage, EVERx CBD Sports Water , was officially launched for the first time ever at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end .

KALY Analyst Coverage From Goldman Small Cap Research

The company recently announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering the KALY’s recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates. The report also includes information on KALY’s relationship with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) where PURA has licensed KALY’s U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for cannabis infused beverage production. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman’s website at www.GoldmanResearch.com/KALY .

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. PURA plans for its new TranquiliTEACBD to also be on sale at www.USMJ.com before the end of this year.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.