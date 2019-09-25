OPTIZMO™ Releases Advertiser’s Guide to Email Affiliate Marketing

The guide provides a roadmap for advertisers to add an email affiliate program to their customer acquisition strategies.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email and SMS suppression list management, is excited to announce the release of An Advertiser’s Guide to Utilizing an Email Affiliate Program, in conjunction with CPA network, Clickbooth.



The two companies came together, leveraging each team’s area of expertise to create a comprehensive guide for advertisers to gain a better understanding of the steps involved in successfully adding an email affiliate program to their customer acquisition strategy.

Email has been a highly effective marketing tool for companies from virtually every industry for over 40 years. Many companies leverage email mainly as a means of communicating with current and past customers. However, email can also be a top performing customer acquisition channel, as long as the program is set up and managed correctly - focusing on compliance and working with experts in acquisition marketing.

“This new guide is a great resource for any company interested in exploring how email affiliate marketing can become a valuable part of their customer acquisition programs,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “Building out a high performing and compliant email affiliate program is challenging and requires understanding of many facets of the industry. That’s why we partnered with Clickbooth to create this new guide, leveraging their nearly 20 years of experience in the affiliate marketing industry, along with OPTIZMO’s expertise in email compliance.”

The guide walks readers through the process of understanding the way that an effective email affiliate program is structured and how compliance with key email marketing regulations fits into the equation. Key chapters include:

The value proposition of email marketing

How affiliate programs work

What is email compliance?

An overview of the CAN-SPAM Act

A look at the email opt-out management process

The guide is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at - https://www.optizmo.com/blog/an-advertisers-guide-to-utilizing-an-email-affiliate-program/

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



