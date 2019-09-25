UPDATE -- Cloud Elements Introduces No-Code Workflow Builder to Make Creating Complex Integrations Simple

/EIN News/ -- Conductor Gives Ad Hoc Integrators and Non-Technical Users the Tools

to Prototype, Build, Configure and Maintain API integrations

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Elements , a pioneer in API integration, today announced Conductor, a no-code workflow tool that lets both non-technical users and developers easily create integrations that automate everyday business processes.

API integration has become one of the hottest skills in software and a key driver of digital business strategy. Yet all too often, progress is limited because the work can only be done by experienced developers.

Conductor features a no-code visual user interface that simplifies the task of creating complex integrations. The product can be used as part of the onboarding and integration of software applications or by IT teams and tech-savvy business users as they manage the integration of applications their business depends on. This is especially vital now, since the average enterprise deploys more than 1,500 cloud services to get its work done.

Conductor’s visual interface can be used by all skill levels, without sacrificing on power and capability, allowing users to easily customize integrations and build workflows that meet specific use case needs. “Ad hoc integrators” can now solve problems without needing to code like a developer. Likewise, Conductor can be used by experienced developers to rapidly prototype and explore new use cases while leveraging the powerful API-centric capabilities of the Cloud Element platform, including the hundreds of pre-built Elements available to accelerate connections. Pre-built Elements available on the platform include the world’s leading cloud and on-premises applications -- ERP, accounting and finance, human capital, fintech, marketing and CRM.

“Conductor brings developers and non-developers together to solve business problems using API integration,” said Ross Garrett, Chief Product Officer at Cloud Elements. “Digital business is all about speed, and this new software overcomes an important barrier for product and IT teams to deliver value at a much faster pace.”

Conductor is part of Cloud Elements 3.0, the company’s latest platform release, which allows APIs to work consistently across hundreds of applications. Cloud Elements 3.0 starts by unifying APIs with enhanced capabilities for authentication, discovery, search, error handling and API maintenance. These “Elements” can then be combined into workflows in Conductor that automate business processes across applications.

Conductor also leverages unique Virtual Data Resources provided by Cloud Elements 3.0, which offer a normalized view of data objects, such as “accounts” or “orders” or “payments.” This allows users to focus on the data they care about in a structure that is optimized for their application or business - promoting reuse and ensuring that integration workflows maintain a consistent abstraction layer for your application ecosystem.

With Conductor, users can:

Get started with simple workflow templates

Transform and manage data across applications

Configure filters and actions to automate business processes

Conductor is available in beta starting today for all existing and new customers of Cloud Elements 3.0. For more information, go to: https://cloud-elements.com/conductor/

About Cloud Elements

Cloud Elements brings harmony to the world of APIs, allowing software providers to innovate faster and plug into digital ecosystems. The company’s one-to-many virtualized API integration platform enables developers to unify thousands of APIs, build common data models for core business functions, and reduce the pain, cost, and complexity of integration. Founded in 2012, Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and serves customers worldwide. More information can be found at www.cloud-elements.com .

