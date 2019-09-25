Sterilization Equipment Market To Reach USD 13337.1 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Sterilization Equipment Market Size – USD 7854.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8 %, Sterilization Equipment industry Trends– Sterility concerns in medical devices and food equipment

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased incidents of hospital- acquired diseases, rising number of hospitals and surgical centers in emerging economies and regulations pertaining to sterilization standards in the food industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sterilization Equipment market was valued at USD 7854.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13337.1 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Sterilization equipment is used to destroy microbial growth, particularly on medical instruments and equipment & materials in the food industry. Different methods include dry heat, gases, vapors and liquids, radiation, and steam. Heat sensitive items are sterilized by using vapors and liquids, whereas, for items with high heat resistance, the dry heat can be used. Gases are used for plastics, and steam method is used for glass and stainless steel. To ensure the effectiveness of sterilizing, mechanical, chemical, or biological monitors are generally used.

Sterilization is crucial for the entire removal of all microbes (including spore-forming and non-sporeforming bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa) that may contaminate medicinal drugs or alternative substances and thereby represent health hazards. Since the attainment of absolute state of sterility can't be exhibited, the sterility of the pharmaceutical preparation can be outlined in terms of chance. The efficacy of a process of sterilizing depends on the nature of the product, the type and extent of any contamination, and the conditions under which the final product has been prepared. The requirements for good manufacturing practice should be observed throughout all stages of manufacture and disinfection.

In May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the event of sterilization issue announced recalling of Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection 60 mg/2 mL, which is produced by Zydus and supplied by Sagent. During a routine manufacturing inspection, microbial growth was detected in the injection. Such incidents give rise to concerns, and thus are given prime importance and are ensured by bodies like FDA, WHO (World Health Organization) and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the food industry, technologies like gamma irradiation and low-temperature techniques are used for performing the this process due to the introduction of exotic fruits and vegetables. These technologies are leading to an expansion of the this industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The low-temperature segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period; owing to its compatibility with delicate medical devices and ease of control. Moreover, penetration in packaging material, device lumens, and plastics is expected to boost the market growth further

Items that can withstand temperatures in the range of 160-180 degree Celsius are sterilized using the dry-heat process. The items to be sterilized are generally wrapped in aluminum foils. It is a time-consuming process due to the low heat capacity of air.

Failure to properly disinfect or sterilize equipment carries not only risk associated with breach of host barriers but also risk for person-to-person transmission (for instance, hepatitis B virus) and transmission of environmental pathogens (for instance, Pseudomonas aeruginosa).

Heat sensitive devices and oncology products employ filtration method. Filtration requires another subsequent process following it, as the complete elimination of microorganisms cannot be ensured by the process alone. It ensures a reduction of bacterial and biological bodies. The segment held a share of 46.2 % in the year 2018.

Sterilization accessories facilitate storage while the pouches, trays, and containers provide flexibility for packaging

Ethylene oxide segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The growth can be attributed to increasing activities of outsourcing Ethylene Oxide sterilizing required for the medical equipment industry.

Presence of key market players include STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, 3M; Belimed; Cantel Medical; and MATACHANA GROUP among others. Getinge Group is a key player in the Sterilization Equipment With a global presence in regions such as Europe & Middle East, Americas, Asia, and Oceania, the company offers sterilizing equipments such as GSS P Steam Sterilizer for pharmaceutical production, GSS R Steam Sterilizer for Lab and Biomedical research, GEB Steam Sterilizers, GEC Water Cascade Sterilizers, GEE Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilizers, GEV Steam/Air Mixture Sterilizers, and Sterilizer Loading Equipment.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sterilization Equipment market on the basis of products and services, end-user and region:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Sterilization Instrument

Heat/High-temperature Sterilization Equipment

Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Equipment Dry Heat Sterilization



Low-temperature Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization Ozone-based Medical Sterilization Formaldehyde Sterilization Other Low-temperature Sterilization



Filtration Sterilization

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

E-beam Radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization



Sterilization Services

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

Gamma Sterilization Services

E-beam Sterilization Services

Steam Sterilization Services

Other Sterilization Services

Sterilization Consumables and Accessories

Detergents

Sterilization Indicators

Pouches

Lubricants

Sterilization Accessories

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; Volume in Kilotons; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

