Wall Street Reporter presents: “NEXT SUPER STOCK - Live!” Investor Conference September 26, 2019

NEXT SUPER STOCK presenters: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) and NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter will be hosting the “NEXT SUPER STOCK - Live!” livestream online-only investor conference on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 12:00PM-1:00PM EST. Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/



Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events – which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS.

To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

PRESENTERS - September 26, 2019:

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)

CEO Robb Knie, will be sharing the latest updates on Hoth’s pipeline of targeted dermatological therapies, which address multi-billion dollar market opportunities, including: eczema, psoriasis, chronic wound disorders, and acne.

Investment Highlights:

BioLexa technology platform





Shortened path towards regulatory approval





Multiple near-term catalysts for value creation.





Peer group valuations are compelling: Pfizer recently paid $4.9 billion for Anacor (lead product, Eucrisa, is a topical treatment for mild to moderate eczema.)

Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc (OTC: MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) is a returning presenter from last month’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. In last month’s presentation, Andy Williams, CEO laid out an M&A-driven growth strategy for transforming MDCL into a vertically-integrated leader in global cannabis.

In just the few weeks following MDCL's NEXT SUPER STOCK presentation, the company has followed through with its acquisition strategy, and announced a total of 7 pending acquisitions in the cannabis space, including: cultivation, extraction, infused/edibles manufacturers, R&D and 33 strategically located dispensaries in Colorado. The projected annual revenues from MDCL’s proposed acquisitions totals approximately $170 million in 2019.

On Thursday, September 26, Andy will deliver an investor update on the pending acquisitions, and share a preview of what MDCL will look like as, it transforms into a vertically leader in the global cannabis market.

Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTC: NEXCF)

Returning for an encore presentation from August’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference is Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solution Corp.

NexTech (OTC: NEXCF) is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality technology industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista (and the only “pure play” AR stock).

Evan will update investors on NEXCF’s rapid progress since last month’s conference presentation, including new customer wins, revenue acceleration, and major new developments

Investment Highlights:



NEXCF is targeting opportunities in three AR verticals: e-commerce, education and entertainment





Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in Augmented Reality online and in-store by 2020.





NEXCF is rapidly growing revenues, and targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020.





Many investment experts believe Augmented Reality is THE next "hot investment theme" - similar to the way cannabis stocks are today. Because, NEXCF is the only “pure play” AR stock, the company is receiving notable interest from institutional investors who want to get positioned early to ride a mega-trend.

Registration is free. Click here to join:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About NEXT SUPER STOCK conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

Examples of value creation catalysts include: Major new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, new resource discoveries, FDA approvals, and other value creation events – which transform companies and create SUPER STOCKS (with +10X upside potential).

To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Unique Event Format:

NEXT SUPER STOCK is a live, 1-hour event, online-only, and features presentations from CEO’s of three dynamic companies which are now at key inflection points, and at the threshold of explosive growth.

The fast-paced 1-hour format, features 15 minute CEO presentations followed by 5-minute Q&A. Event attendees gain maximum value, in minimum of time.

Over the past 20 years, Wall Street Reporter's investor conferences have earned a unique reputation for showcasing high-potential stocks - many of which go on to deliver triple-digit gains, and become Super Stocks.

Transparency and Open Access: Unlike typical investor conferences which are restricted to institutional investors, or corporate clients - Wall Street Reporter takes pride in giving the investing public free and open online access to the NEXT SUPER STOCK conference. This online event allows retail investors the same level of CEO access and information, which was once restricted to institutional investors, and investment banking clients. Watching this online/livestream event, gives investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what could be the “Next Super Stock” - before they are discovered by Wall Street.

ATTENDEES:

Event attendees include, leading fund managers, analysts, investment bankers, family offices, as well as regular individual investors. If you’re a finance professional in the small-cap space, chances are your peers will be attending this live online event - shouldn’t you join them?

Registration is free. Click here to join: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

590 Madison Avenue

21st Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.