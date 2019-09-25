Industrial Filters Market To Reach USD 4.50 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Industrial Filters Market Size – USD 2.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Industrial Filters Industry Trends – Customized filter technology for specific needs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing Industrialization & Urbanization and stringent regulations related to emission and treatment of industrial wastes are propelling the market growth.

The global industrial filters market is forecast to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Industrial filters are used to filter and capture heavy duty filter media continuously. The separated waste goes to a filter bag and is ejected through a proper source. Similar to raw materials and chemicals, industrial gases likewise should be separated. Furthermore, it is of paramount importance to safeguard industrial workers from the working environment.

The market for industrial filters is influenced by growing industrialization & urbanization. The necessity of a safer workplace industrial facility is driving the demand for industrial filters. Industrial filters are used in a wide range of end-user industries such as metals and mining, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Global emphasis on environmental protection, and growing adoption of clean eco-friendly manufacturing processes are some of the factors that are propelling the global industrial filters market.

The above- mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy sources pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the industrial filters market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of these filters.

The Asia Pacific region is the major revenue-generating region in the global industrial filters market. The region is encountering a growth of various industries owing to the growing population. Growing industrialization and urbanization powers the growth of the industrial filters market in the region.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1914

Further key findings from the report suggest

The liquid filter segment held a larger market share of 60.4% in the year 2018. This is due to the rising need for wastewater treatment, filtration of drinking water, chemicals, and filtration procedures. The growth for liquid filtration is due to the lesser expensive process and minimum time consumption during filtration, in comparison to others.

The fiberglass filter media segment held the largest market share of 31.6% in the year 2018. This filter media is available in dry and can be treated with a non-toxic, non-flammable, odorless adhesive. These are extensively used in the air filter.

The food & beverage industry is forecasted to grow with an impressive CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Filtration in the food & beverage industry is a highly critical process. Water is required for washing, beverage production, and processing purposes in these factories. Increased food safety concerns, the expansion of new product offerings by different organizations, and growing population are fueling the industrial filters market growth.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 31.4% in the year 2018. The growing population, especially in India & China and the expanding food & beverage and chemical industries are propelling the growth for industrial filters market.

Key participants Lydall Inc., Valmet Corporation, 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Clear Edge Filtration Group, Nordic Air Filtration, Fibertex Nonwoven, Sefar AG, Sandler AG, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-filters-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Filters market on the basis of type, filter media, end-use industries, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Liquid Filter

Air Filter

Filter Media Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Activated Carbon

Fiber Glass

Metal

Filter Paper

Others

End-Use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverage

Metal & Mining

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1914

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Petrochemicals category by Reports And Data

Masterbatch Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/masterbatch-market

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-wax-pe-market

Fluorochemicals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorochemicals-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.