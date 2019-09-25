Food and Beverage Disinfection Market To Reach USD 206.4 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size – USD 149.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Food and Beverage Disinfection Industry Trends – Technological advancements in disinfection and growing food safety concerns

/EIN News/ -- New york, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing incidences of foodborne diseases, increasing awareness about food safety among consumers, and increasing demand for non-thermal disinfection process are the factors contributing to high CAGR of F&B disinfection market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Beverage Disinfection market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface. A surface is said to be chemically clean if it is free from microscopic residues of soil and disinfectant chemicals which is responsible for contaminating food products. Iodine, biguanide, quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, and sodium hypochlorite are commonly used compounds in the industry.

Various technologies like ozonation, UV irradiation, etc. are used in the purification of water and other beverages. UV water disinfection systems are environmentally friendly, effective, economical, fast, and easy to manage. With respect to food and operative safety, cleaning and disinfection (sanitation) ranges from the cosmetic, through good housekeeping and the prevention of slips and trips, to maintaining the quality control of subsequent product batches and to the absolute practical measures for controlling the cross-contamination of allergens and pathogenic microorganisms.

Growing incidences of foodborne diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, chemicals, and radioactive substances is increasing the burden on the healthcare service providers. According to the WHO, 1 in 10 people fall ill after consuming contaminated food, and 420,000 die every year, resulting in a loss of 33 million healthy life per year. Items containing bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants cause more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhea to cancers.

Rising demand for minimally processed items and difficulty in maintaining process control is a major restraining factor to industry. In developed countries, there is increased demand for organic food, and shifts in food habits are causing reduced consumption of prepared food which in turn back force the F&B disinfectant market.

In seafood Industry, ozonation is one of the popular technology used. Trihalomethanes or dioxins are harmful by-products produced when chlorine reacts with organic matter found in water. Use of ozone technology eliminates the possible formation of toxic residues. Ozone treatment is not exclusive; it can be combined with the use of hydrogen peroxide or ultraviolet radiation.

Chlorine Dioxide is a compound used as a sanitizer to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Chlorine dioxide can also acts as an oxidizer that reacts with the proteins and fatty acids within the cell membrane, resulting in loss of permeability control and disruption of protein synthesis.

Detergents are used to remove soil from a surface. The soil is a mixture of organic waste and bacteria that is attached to the surface of the processing equipment, floors or walls. The action of the detergent solution is to suspend this soil and bacteria mixture away from the surface and allow for it to be rinsed off to the drain.

Disinfecting chemicals or sanitizers are registered as pesticides in U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Disinfectants can kill a higher number of microorganisms as compared to sanitizers.

Health Canada has approved the sale of disinfectants for premises which contain chlorine compounds (e.g., bleach), peroxide and peroxyacid mixtures, carboxylic acids, quaternary ammonium compounds, acid anionic, and iodine compounds for use on food-contact surfaces.

Growing concern over the development of resistance to certain therapeutic drugs has led to questions over microorganisms developing resistance to sanitizers. This may create a concern among the society about the application of sanitizers.

The global F&B Disinfection industry is highly fragmented with major players like Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food and Beverage Disinfection market on the basis of type, application, end use and region:

Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chemical

Chlorine compounds

Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid

Quaternary ammonium compounds

Alcohols

Others Iodophors Aldehydes



Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

UV radiation

Ozonation

Others Dry Fogging Steam Ultrasound



Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment

End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Food industry Meat & poultry Fish & seafood Fruits & vegetables Dairy products Others Ready-to-eat meals Processed foods Sweeteners

Beverage industry Alcoholic beverages Non-alcoholic beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

