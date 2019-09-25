John Zimmel’s Advice on Following Your Passion

John Zimmel, a 21-year-old entrepreneur, has followed his passion for filming, resulting in the launch of his four successful start-up businesses.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-one-year-old entrepreneur, John Zimmel , owns four start-up businesses. As an eager entrepreneur, he has big plans for the future of his parent company, Labyrinth 35X and its subsidiaries. But before Zimmel was running his businesses in two different states, he was a young man without a clear direction. It wasn’t until he went on a mission trip with his church that he realized his passion for filming.“It’s not always clear to someone what their passion should be,” said John Zimmel. “But it is important to keep trying different things. Get out there and experiment. Sometimes what you love is right under your nose.”Once John Zimmel started following his passion, everything fell into place. His communications companies have led to him working NY Fashion Week and filming with Guiness Book of World Records. John also vlogs every day on YouTube, developing his personal brand while having fun.“You just have to get out there and do it, regardless of fear,” said Zimmel. “You have to start somewhere, even if that somewhere is with no experience at all. If you’re excited about it, then you’re on the right track. Before you know it, you’re launching yourself out of bed every morning ready to start your day doing what you love.”There are a few ways to discover one’s inner passion but John Zimmel has one simple question to ask yourself to get the ball rolling: “What do I actually like to do? Like really?”Here’s how John explains it.“Think back to when you’re a child. Did you take apart your toys and put them back again or conduct mini-productions with your stuffed animals? What about now? Make a list of activities you know, or at least think, you know you like to do. Additionally, look for those peak moments that you remember as fun.Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and dream big. Maybe you secretly like the idea of leading people, and openly love the idea of drinking craft beer and playing video games. Guess what? That sounds like a pretty cool bar concept and you get to be the business leader you’ve always wanted to be.Once you have you’re list you can narrow down your favorites and research ways to monetize your gifts.”“There are limitless opportunities out there,” said John Zimmel. “If you follow your calling, there is bound to be someone that can benefit from it.”John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.



