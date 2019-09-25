Angolan president highlights changes in country

New York, ANGOLA, September 25 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço stressed Tuesday the deep reforms underway in the country, aimed to build a rule of law and democracy as well as crackdown on corruption and impunity.,

Speaking at 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Joao Lourenço pointed to the promotion of a culture of accountability and rendering accounts by public servants.

The president also focused on the creation of a more attractive business environment to domestic and foreign private investment to increase the local production of goods and services, as results of the application of these measures.

The head of state said his executive was taking very seriously and with transparency the challenges aimed at reducing imports of basic needs, increasing the range and quantity of exported goods, as well as job offer.

Among other measures, João Lourenço mentioned the privatisation process of about one hundred and a half of companies and public assets from different sectors of the economy, including oil sector.

He also focused on the "launch of an ambitious infrastructure construction and rehabilitation plan of production and distribution of water and energy ".

The programme covers the construction of hospitals and education facilities, repair of secondary and tertiary roads and others that will cover the entire 164 municipalities of the country, with budget already secured.

He said that Angola is today open to the world, to foreign investment in all areas of the national economy.

Angolan president was the 17th statesman to speak at the world's largest political gallery.

Representatives from the 193 Member States, including about 150 Heads of State and Government, are expected to address the session, until Monday 30th.

