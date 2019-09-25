Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, CANADA, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) today announced the following shareholder update from CEO, Michael O’Connor.



Fellow Rainmaker Shareholders,

Rainmaker's management is working hard to execute our business strategy with a clear focus and a commitment to open dialogue and communication with the Company's regulators, shareholders, and customers. After all, we’re shareholders too, and have a mutual goal to see Rainmaker prosper and grow in value well into the future.

We have now filed our 2nd Qtr results with corresponding notes and we are working diligently with counsel to complete necessary legal and accounting filings to report back to our shareholders.

Over the course of the summer months we have been working with a wide range of global distributors to push the sales of our proprietary products and leverage our intellectual property. As we move into Quarters 3 and 4 we expect to gain traction in multiple jurisdictions. Clearly the need for Rainmaker’s innovative products has only increased since our last communication – natural disasters, drought and water contamination crises are all around us.

We are also engaged in a process to restructure our balance sheet and position the company to raise the necessary capital to create and sustain long-term growth. This process will continue over the remainder of 2019 and put Rainmaker in an excellent position moving forward.

We are here for the long term

As CEO and a significant shareholder of RAKR, my interests are directly aligned with all shareholders and Rainmaker management. The Rainmaker team will always employ only the best practices of public company communications as we move forward to articulate the company's activities, progress, and milestones. I would like to reassure you that we are here for the long term to bring our groundbreaking technology to worldwide markets.

We will act in your company’s best interests at all times as we move forward creating growth, value, and good global stewardship.

Michael O’Connor

CEO, Rainmaker Worldwide





About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

1. Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air

2. Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

Our technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid, and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000, or 20,000 liters of drinking water per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000, or 150,000 liters per day. Our sweet spot is serving communities of 200 to 30,000 people.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we’re creating safe drinking water where little or none exists.

Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company’s website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com.

